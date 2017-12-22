Quantcast

UM Capital Region Health CEO to leave organization

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017

Neil J. Moore, president and CEO of University of Maryland Capital Region Health, will depart the organization at the end of June, marking the end of nearly 13 years with the regional health system serving Prince George’s County. Formerly known as Dimensions Healthcare System, Moore has been president and CEO since 2012. During the next six months, ...

