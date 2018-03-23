The Daily Record announces 2018 Leadership in Law honorees

The Daily Record has announced its 2018 Leadership in Law honorees.

This is the 18th year The Daily Record has recognized members of the statewide legal community for their outstanding work. This year 37 professionals are being honored.

Winners were selected by a panel of legal and business leaders and are divided into three categories: Leadership in Law; Generation J.D., which honors up-and-coming legal professionals; and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes legal professionals with exemplary careers.

“Our Leadership in Law honorees are committed to excellence. They work tirelessly to uphold high legal standards in Maryland and devote much time serving as mentors to the next generation of legal professionals,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “The recipients of our Lifetime Achievement Award are well-respected members of Maryland’s legal community who stand out for their professionalism and dedication to mentoring. Our Generation J.D. honorees are making their marks in the courtroom and in the community. We at The Daily Record are pleased to recognize the achievements of all our honorees.”

Nominations for all the awards were received from The Daily Record’s readers in addition to area law firms, bar associations, chambers of commerce and the business and legal communities at large. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their career accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring activities that would distinguish them as outstanding leaders in the law.

One top honoree will be announced at the celebration event May 17 at the BWI Hilton. That person will be determined by a vote of this year’s 26 Leadership in Law honorees.

2018 Leadership in Law Honorees:

LaKeecia Allen, Prince George’s County Office of the County Attorney

Alex Allman, Offit Kurman, P.A.

Terrence Artis, Maryland Commission on Civil Rights

Judge Kendra Ausby, Baltimore City Circuit Court

Gregory Care, Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP

Judge Donine Carrington, Charles County Circuit Court

Natasha Dartigue, Office of the Public Defender

Anna Davis, Advocates for Children and Youth

Swata Gandhi, DAP Products Inc.

Stanford Gann Jr., Levin & Gann, P.A.

Angela Grau, Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC

Barry Herman, Womble Bond Dickinson

Elizabeth Hewlett, Maryland National Capital Park & Planning Commission (M-NCPPC)

Ned T. Himmelrich, Gordon Feinblatt LLC

Timothy Hodge Jr., Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Brett Ingerman, DLA Piper

Kevin Kelehan, Carney Kelehan Bresler Bennett & Scherr, LLP

Irwin Kramer, Kramer & Connolly

Judge Michael Mason, Montgomery County Circuit Court

Margaret Mead, Mead Law P.A.

Richard Neuworth, Lebau and Neuworth LLC

Deborah Potter, Potter Burnett Law

Christopher Rahl, Gordon Feinblatt

Gary Simpler, Shawe Rosenthal LLP

Kerry Staton, Schochor, Federico and Staton

Kim Wagner, Law Office of Kim L. Wagner

2018 Generation J.D. Honorees:

Monise Brown, Maryland Judiciary

Joshua Caplan, Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Contract Litigation Unit

Catherine Grason, Maryland Insurance Administration

Jonathan Havens, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Venroy July, Miles & Stockbridge, PC

Thomas Prevas, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Kerri Smith, Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White LLC

2018 Lifetime Achievement Honorees:

Harry Johnson, Whiteford Taylor & Preston, LLP

Judge Peter Krauser, Court of Special Appeals of Maryland

M. Natalie McSherry, Kramon & Graham

Thomas Minkin, Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, PC