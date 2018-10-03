Quantcast

Kopp warns of deferred maintenance crisis for Md. facilities

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 3, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland officials could face a multibillion-dollar crisis when it comes to maintaining its buildings and other facilities. That's the concern raised Wednesday by Treasurer Nancy Kopp during a meeting of the Board of Public Works. Kopp said the total of deferred maintenance requests is as much as $3.5 billion. "At some point this state is ...

