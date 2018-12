Heather MacFarland and Diana Peters have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as Realtors.

MacFarland is a certified negotiation expert and real estate divorce expert with 10 years of previous sales experience in the Chicago area. She will focus on luxury, residential and equestrian properties in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Peters is a retired sergeant of the Howard County Police Department and will focus on residential sales in Carroll, Baltimore and Howard counties.