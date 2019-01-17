Quantcast

Md. legislators seek $10M for pretrial services

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 17, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Legislators opposed to cash bail Thursday said they seek $10 million next fiscal year for pretrial service programs as courts move away from bail in favor of the monitored release before trial of defendants who do not pose a risk to public safety. The $10 million would be an order of magnitude greater than ...

