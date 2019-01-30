Quantcast

Senate President Miller: ‘Miss Mosby is wrong’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 30, 2019

The longtime leader of the Maryland Senate sharply criticized Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's plan to no longer prosecute marijuana possession charges. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., speaking to reporters following Gov. Larry Hogan's fifth State of the State speech, praised the governor for his interest in curbing crime in Baltimore. That praise ...

