Senate panel endorses Trump nominee Rao for appeals court

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly March 1, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court. The committee voted 12-10 along party lines to endorse Neomi Rao for a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Trump nominated Rao for the seat ...

