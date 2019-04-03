Quantcast

Junior Achievement of Central Md. unveils new BizTown community center

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing young people for career success and financial responsibility, announced Wednesday a $175,000 gift from Wells Fargo for a new storefront in Junior Achievement’s JA BizTown for hands-on learning. The storefront, called the Wells Fargo Community Center, will enable elementary school students to produce and ...

