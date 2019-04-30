Quantcast

Pikesville school missed mock trial final that fell on Passover

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 30, 2019

Though it qualified for the 2019 Maryland high school mock trial finals, Beth Tfiloh was denied the chance to compete for the championship on April 26 because the last round fell on the holy penultimate day of Passover and no reasonable accommodation could be made for the Jewish school’s students, organizers of the annual competition ...

