Ernie Tompkins | Media Star Promotions

Ernie Tompkins, vice president of business development with marketing agency Media Star Promotions, was named sales manager for Senior Sleuths, a turnkey immersive group experience for senior communities that focuses on using interactive storytelling.

In this new role, Tompkins is responsible for building strategic relationships with senior living communities and activity directors to share the Senior Sleuths experience with their aging residents on both a local and national scale. Tompkins also works with Media Star Promotions, one of the largest marketing agencies in the region.

Tompkins received his Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management from Louisiana Technical University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Fordham University. Prior to his new roles, Tompkins worked with national and regional organizations such as Aon Corporation, Mid-Atlantic Media and Smart Shopper Magazine to generate promotional programs and revenue initiatives by cultivating a healthy rapport with potential and current clients.

