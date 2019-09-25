Deborah St. Lawrence Thompson | Nelson Mullins

Deborah St. Lawrence Thompson, a partner in the Baltimore office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, was chosen for recognition in Benchmark Litigation’s Top 250 Women in Litigation list.

Thompson was selected for inclusion in the general commercial litigation category. She represents an array of clients in complex cases in jurisdictions nationally, primarily in the areas of commercial litigation, mass tort litigation, products liability, toxic torts, labor and employment law. She also coordinates commercial and products liability litigation outside the United States. Thompson has earned a reputation among her peers as a tough litigator who carefully prepares each case with a common sense, efficient, practical focus to meet client needs and goals.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.