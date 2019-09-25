Wendy Krouse | Howard Bank

Wendy Krouse, a vice president and commercial banker with Howard Bank, was named to the board of directors for the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Krouse will support the chamber in its efforts to promote business in Central Maryland using her expertise as a commercial banker.

Before becoming a commercial banker, she had roles with Howard Bank managing its commercial construction loan administration department and serving as a talent acquisition specialist in human resources. Wendy started her career in commercial real estate at M&T Bank, formerly Allfirst Bank.

She Krouse graduated from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree.

