Blake Wheeler and William Grove have joined Howanski & Erdman LLC as associate attorneys and will practice in the area of family law.

Wheeeler comes to the firm from her Baltimore County clerkship for Judge Ruth A. Jakubowski. Grove joins following his Frederick County clerkship with Judge Richard Sandy.

