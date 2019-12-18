Arne Sorenson

President and CEO

Marriott International

Working as a partner at Latham & Watkins, Arne M. Sorenson first met Bill Marriott, executive chairman of Marriott International, in 1992 while representing the company in a lawsuit.

“It was clear to me that Bill and his father had built an incredible company and a rare culture that emphasizes providing opportunities and taking care of its associates,” Sorenson said. “A few years later, he invited me to join Marriott and I accepted on the condition that I don’t join as a lawyer.”

In 1996, he started his career at Marriott as the head of the mergers and acquisition team. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said.

After holding a number of top tier positions, Sorenson was named CEO in 2012, making him the first to hold the title without the Marriott name. One of his biggest accomplishments was overseeing the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in 2016.

During his tenure, Sorenson has been a champion for diversity and inclusion efforts.

“At Marriott International, diversity and inclusion are ingrained in our culture as a global company,” he said. “There are more than 730,000 people in 134 countries and territories who wear a Marriott name badge and over a million guests from all of those places that stay with us every night. For us, welcoming all is critical to our business.”

Sorenson is driven because he has a job he loves.

“Most years, I travel about 225 nights a year around the world, meeting people of every race and background at our properties mostly listening and learning from them,” he said. “I am grateful that I am able to continue a practice that began in 1927 with the founders of the company, creating opportunities for our associates and serving the communities in which we operate and live. It’s a true privilege.”

Sorenson said his father used to always tell him that the farther he got away from what is familiar to him, the more he would learn.

“He was right,” he said. “A love of learning and an appetite for risk will take you further than you ever thought.”