Brian Sacks | Homebridge Financial Services

Brian Sacks, a Baltimore-area branch manager and mortgage loan originator with Homebridge Financial Services Inc., received the Unsung Hero award from the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors.

Sacks was chosen for his exceptional record of volunteering for the GBBR, and currently serves as an instructor in the organization, as well as on the Board’s education committee.

Sacks is regularly called on by the media to share thoughts on the current housing market, and as of late, has been a mainstay on the Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL-TV. Outside of his duties as an educator with the GBBR, Sacks authored and taught courses for both the Mortgage Bankers Association of America and National Association of Realtors.

