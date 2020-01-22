Quantcast

Prosecutor, elder-care advocates praise bill to outlaw emotional abuse

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 22, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Legislation that would make it a crime for caregivers -- including family members -- to intentionally cause severe emotional distress to the physically or mentally disabled adults under their charge was praised Wednesday as a critical amendment to the current prohibition on caregivers causing serious physical harm to this population. “Our most vulnerable citizens ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo