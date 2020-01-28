Quantcast

Md. Democrats again to push for 12-week paid leave program

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Democratic lawmakers say they will push again for a paid family leave plan that offers 12 weeks of leave to the vast majority of Maryland workers and would be funded by a new payroll tax. The bill, expected to be introduced later this week, calls for the creation of a state-run insurance program that ...

