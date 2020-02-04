Estee Fader | Greenberg Gibbons

Estee Fader has joined Greenberg Gibbons as associate director of acquisitions and development.

Fader will focus on development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities for the company. She brings proven experience in real estate portfolio management analysis and asset management.

She previously worked for Tishman Speyer in its New York and Washington offices and her most recent position was director of business development for Summit Properties Inc., in Baltimore.

Fader earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of NAIOP.

