Port of Baltimore sees first shipment cancellation due to the coronavirus

By: Capital News Service Ryan E. Little and Jeff Barnes February 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Marylanders might notice fewer goods in stores by mid-March or April due to the effects of the novel coronavirus on the global supply chain, the acting director of the Port of Baltimore told lawmakers Friday. An expected shipment to the Port of Baltimore has been canceled for the first time because of the virus ...

