Home furnishings retailer World Market opens store in Annapolis

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ALAMEDA, Calif. – Specialty home furnishings retailer World Market opened a new location in Annapolis on Friday – its second new East Coast store so far this year.

The new location marks the third World Market to open in Maryland. The 16,818-square-foot store is located at 160 Jennifer Road in Annapolis Plaza Shopping Center.

The Annapolis opening marks a key milestone as World Market launches its largest-ever gourmet food expansion nationwide. A new Asian Market footprint will feature over 700 Asian snacks, candy, cookies, noodles, sodas and pantry staples from Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and beyond.

“Our store features our distinctive mix of global foods, home decor, gifts and furniture,” said Eric Hunter, CEO of World Market.

In April, the company opened its third store in Massachusetts, adding a new location at Hanover Crossing Shopping Center in Hanover, Massachusetts. Store openings in 2025 included Paramus, New Jersey; Sarasota, Florida; and Somerville, Massachusetts.

Including the new Annapolis store, World Market now operates 248 stores featuring casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, and gourmet foods and beverages.