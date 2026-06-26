Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Home furnishings retailer World Market opens store in Annapolis

    Jennifer Marks, Home Accents Today//June 26, 2026//

Home >Business >

Home furnishings retailer World Market opens store in Annapolis

Home furnishings retailer World Market opens store in Annapolis

    Jennifer Marks, Home Accents Today//June 26, 2026//

Listen to this article
World Market now operates 248 stores featuring casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, and gourmet foods and beverages. (Home Accents Today)
now operates 248 stores featuring casual home decor and , housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, and gourmet foods and beverages. (Home Accents Today)

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Specialty home furnishings retailer World Market opened a new location in on Friday – its second new East Coast store so far this year.

The new location marks the third World Market to open in Maryland. The 16,818-square-foot store is located at 160 Jennifer Road in Annapolis Plaza Shopping Center.

The Annapolis opening marks a key milestone as World Market launches its largest-ever gourmet expansion nationwide. A new Asian Market footprint will feature over 700 Asian snacks, candy, cookies, noodles, sodas and pantry staples from Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and beyond.

“Our store features our distinctive mix of global foods, home decor, gifts and furniture,” said Eric Hunter, CEO of World Market.

In April, the company opened its third store in Massachusetts, adding a new location at Hanover Crossing Shopping Center in Hanover, Massachusetts. Store openings in 2025 included Paramus, New Jersey; Sarasota, ; and Somerville, Massachusetts.

Including the new Annapolis store, World Market now operates 248 stores featuring casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, and gourmet foods and beverages.

Tags: florida, food, Real Estate, furniture, Retail, Annapolis, World Market
Tags: furniture, florida, Annapolis, Retail, food, World Market, Real Estate

Related Content

Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October 2026. (Maryland Aviation Administration) 

New BWI airline set to launch in October

Breeze Airways announced plans to commence flight service at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in October, state t […]

June 25, 2026

11.04.14 BALTIMORE, MD- Exterior photo of the Ottobar. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Goodbye to ‘Goodbye Earl’: Baltimore’s Ottobar ordered to pay $18.5K over unlicensed songs by The…

Music companies were awarded more than $18,000 after Baltimore music venue Ottobar conceded liability for thre […]

June 25, 2026

McCormick brand spices at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

MD-based McCormick tops Q2 profit estimates on higher pricing

Maryland-based Cholula hot sauce maker McCormick handily beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit.

June 25, 2026

Wedgewood North Business Park is located on International Boulevard in Frederick. (Minkoff)

MoCo real estate firm acquires Frederick business park

Minkoff Development Corp., a real estate firm headquartered in Germantown, has acquired Wedgewood North Busine […]

June 25, 2026

Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, on June 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Supreme Court scales back Roundup cancer lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court reined in thousands of lawsuits pursued in state courts accusing Bayer of failing to wa […]

June 25, 2026

MCB Real Estate has added Annapolis Plaza to its retail portfolio after acquiring the 165,565-square-foot property. (MCB Real Estate)

MCB Real Estate buys Annapolis shopping center

MCB Real Estate, a Baltimore-based real estate firm, announced it purchased an ownership interest in Annapolis […]

June 22, 2026

Editors Picks

Montgomery County Circuit Court (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Woman injured during C-section gets $826K verdict in Montgomery County

26/6/2026
Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

UnitedHealth, CareFirst allowed midyear rate increases in MD but less than reque[...]

26/6/2026
Gov. Wes Moore signs the Child Victims Act, which will make it easier for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue. (Madeleine O'Neill / The Daily Record)

Child Victims Act: Public schools immune from some claims, MD Supreme Court rule[...]

25/6/2026
House Minority Whip Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, and Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, speak before the floor session on on Jan. 20, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record.

Glock ban: MD Republicans call on DOJ to review

25/6/2026
11.04.14 BALTIMORE, MD- Exterior photo of the Ottobar. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Goodbye to ‘Goodbye Earl’: Baltimore’s Ottobar ordered to pay [...]

25/6/2026

Commentary

More News

Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

UnitedHealth, CareFirst allowed midyear rate increases in MD but less than reque[...]

26/6/2026
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, in Greenbelt, on June 26, 2026. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified [...]

26/6/2026
Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on June 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS)

Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

25/6/2026
Guns on display in 2013 at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Supreme Court rules for challenge to Hawaii handgun limits

25/6/2026
President Donald Trump signs the sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," at the White House in Washington on July 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Judge blocks Trump administration’s new student loan restrictions

25/6/2026