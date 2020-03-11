Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan says MVA moving to all-appointment schedule in response to virus

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 11, 2020

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will move to an all-appointment schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement Wednesday came as Gov. Larry Hogan warned residents to stay calm but prepare for massive disruptions in normal daily routines. Hogan said the MVA would "immediately begin moving to an all-appointments system for all transactions in order to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo