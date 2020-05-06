Quantcast

Maryland congressional delegation announces HBCU funding

By: Associated Press May 6, 2020

Bowie State University, one of Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (File Photo)

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s congressional delegation has announced about $44 million in additional federal funding for historically black colleges and universities.

The delegation said Tuesday the money comes from a fund created by the coronavirus rescue package. Funds also are included for Minority Serving Institutions and community colleges that serve large populations of low-income students.

The delegation says about $19 million will go to Morgan State University. About $13.7 million will go to Bowie State University. About $7.8 million will be set aside for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and $4.2 million for Coppin State University.

These supplemental awards are in addition to about $170 million previously announced by the delegation.

Of the $14.25 billion provided for higher education relief nationally through the coronavirus relief bill, Congress set aside about $1 billion for HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions and $344 million for schools that the Secretary determines has the greatest unmet needs related to COVID-19.

