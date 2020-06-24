Quantcast

Md.’s crab processing industry, already struggling, faces new threat

By: Ellie Heffernan June 24, 2020

Around half of Maryland’s crab processing plants will close permanently if President Donald Trump’s new  executive order freezing work visas through 2020 is maintained next year, according to an industry leader. Maryland’s processing plants rely on H-2B visa guest workers to pick the meat found in crabcakes, cream of crab soup and crab imperial, said Bill ...

