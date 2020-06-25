Quantcast

Chasen bullish on coworking space at $12M The Brixton

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 25, 2020

Chasen Construction and Development plans to deliver The Brixton, a $12 million mixed-use property featuring coworking space, in Fells Point next year, despite the shared office sector’s struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The building is planned for the longtime vacant lot at 421 S. Broadway and will include retail, 33 apartments along with 14 so-called "executive ...

