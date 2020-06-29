John Foster | Fearless

John Foster, partner and chief operating officer of Fearless, was appointed to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization providing networking between small-business advocates nationwide.

The Leadership Council works alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington.

NSBA boasts a membership of 65,000 small businesses in all 50 states representing every industry. According to the NSBA there are nearly 28 million small businesses in the US and small businesses have generated over 65% of the net new jobs since 1995.

Fearless is a Baltimore-based full stack digital services firm that delivers sleek, modern, and user-friendly software designed to push the boundaries of possibility. It’s our mission to build software with a soul – tools that empower communities and make a difference – so we can create a world where good software powers the things that matter.

