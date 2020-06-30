Quantcast

Md. Public Service Commission approves Transource settlement agreement

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020

The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement in the application of Transource Maryland, LLC to build two new 230 kV overhead transmission lines crossing from Maryland into Pennsylvania—a proposal known as the Independent Energy Connection (IEC) Project. A proposed settlement concerning the Pennsylvania portions of the IEC Project is currently pending regulatory ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo