Michael Parker | Comcast

Michael Parker has been named senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region where he will serve as the head executive responsible for operations, overall customer experience and financial performance for approximately 2.5 million customers in Maryland, Virginia, Washington and parts of Delaware, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Parker joined Comcast in 2001 and has spent the last 20 years in progressively larger leadership positions. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region serving customers in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Prior, he was Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Western New England Region, which included operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

Under his leadership, the region was recognized with numerous “Best Places to Work” awards from area media outlets. His previous Comcast roles have included senior positions for the company’s Greater Chicago Region, and in systems serving Baltimore, Connecticut, Detroit and New York.

Parker, who began his professional career as Illinois Assistant Attorney General, is a graduate of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communication’s Executive Leadership Development Program, the Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing’s Executive Management Program, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineer’s Tuck Executive Leadership Program, and Comcast’s Executive Leadership Forum. He has been recognized numerous times over the past 10 years as one of CableFax: The Magazine’s “Most Influential Minorities” and was named to the “Top 50 Under 50” list of Black MBA Magazine.

Parker, a Chicago native, holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned degrees from the University of Miami School of Law and Lake Forest College. He is a graduate of the Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia, and attained the rank of First Lieutenant during his service with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

