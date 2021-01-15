Quantcast

Senate Democrats override vetoes on crime, prescription drug bills

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 15, 2021

https://vimeo.com/501041541/69346b62e3 A 2020 bill that would levy fees to pay for a first-in-the-nation prescription drug affordability board passed its first hurdle Friday when the Democratic-controlled Maryland Senate overrode a veto by  Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The votes represent the first substantive business conducted by the Senate in a session affected by the pandemic during which lawmakers sit ...

