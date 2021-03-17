Quantcast

Actor, philanthropist Harper to give Coppin St. commencement keynote address

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

Humanitarian, award-winning actor, best-selling author and entrepreneur Hill Harper will be the keynote speaker for Coppin State University’s 2021 commencement event on May 14. The university’s commencement committee has been developing plans for the 2021 ceremony, since August 2020. In addition to exploring plans for a virtual ceremony, the committee is also working to determine how CSU ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo