Sue Manning | Howard County General Hospital

Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine announced the appointment of Sue Manning as director of strategic planning, beginning April 19.

As such, she will lead HCGH’s annual strategic planning process in support of hospital priorities, directing planning efforts for new business development opportunities, as well as the hospital’s community health needs assessment and community benefit efforts.

She also will serve as a liaison to the Johns Hopkins Health System to ensure alignment around the strategic direction of the hospital and system goals and priorities.

