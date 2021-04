Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine appointed Maria Janice “Jei” Diamante as director of regulatory affairs.

She will lead HCGH’s regulatory compliance efforts by providing education and updates about state and federal regulations and coordinating surveys by The Joint Commission and regulatory government agencies.

