DaNeeka Varner Cotton

Judge

Circuit Court for Prince Georges County

How do you define mentoring and what steps do you take to ensure it is a priority?

The leadership that I provide includes advice about career choices and sharing lessons that I have learned from my own experiences. My goal is to motivate their personal growth and to assist with the achievement of long-term career development. Mentoring is an amazing opportunity to allow young women to realize their own worth. I offer guidance on using skills in pursuing their personal goals and obtaining the wonderful opportunities that exist.

As women leaders, it is our role to help grow the next generation of leaders. What advice can you share to influence not only the younger generation but also the women who are trying to grow in their careers and create positive change?

“To whom much is given, much is required.” I have lived my life consistent with this motto. I understand the importance of providing a guiding hand, a listening ear and a welcoming sounding board. I encourage the younger generation to work diligently to ensure they leave footsteps for others to follow. We should seek to motivate and uplift each other. Our legal community has great power to create change. My hope is that women continue to utilize their talents and com- passion to make a difference in our world. We should embrace diversity and recognize the strengths in our differences.