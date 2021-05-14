Felícita Solá-Carter

Board of Trustees Chair

Howard Community College

How do you define mentoring and what steps do you take to ensure it is a priority and not just part of your job duties?

Mentorship is an essential element of success for both the mentee and the mentor. It can be a “just-in-time,” a long- term structured arrangement, or a lifelong relationship. It depends on the needs and interests of both parties: advocacy, support, teaching, opening doors, listening, coaching, sharing experiences and helping others see in themselves what others see in them.

As women leaders, it is our role to help grow the next generation of leaders. What advice can you share to help affect not only the younger generation but also the women who are trying to grow in their careers and create positive change?

Impressions matter and one rarely has a chance to make a second “first impression.” Step up and suggest a solution, volunteer for the extra task, initiate the change you’d like to see. As leaders, we never lack those who identify problems, but we sure appreciate the rare ones who identify solutions.