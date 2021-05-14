Severn A. Miller | PK Law

Severn A. Miller joined the Wealth Preservation Group at PK Law as an associate.

Miller received his Juris Doctor from Washington & Lee University School of Law. While in law school, he represented coal miners and survivors pursuing federal black lung benefits with the Advanced Administrative Litigation Clinic.

He was a finalist of the John W. Davis 2017 Appellate Brief Writing Competition and was a Brief-Writer for the Washington & Lee Team in 2018 William B. Spong Appellate Advocacy Competition at William & Mary Law School.

Prior to law school, he attended Gettysburg College where he received his Bachelor of Arts. After graduating from law school, he was a Judicial Law Clerk for Judge Loren A. Smith at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Miller previously was an administrative clerk at PK Law for the Wealth Preservation and Medical Malpractice Groups.

