Rick Kralevich | AACC

Rick Kralevich, Ed.D., has been hired as Anne Arundel Community College’s first vice president of information technology.

Kralevich comes to AACC with a proven track record for excellence as an IT leader, who is skilled in educational technology, curriculum and instructional design, information technology, information security and high-level project management.

