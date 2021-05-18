Rick Kralevich | AACC

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021

kralevich-rick-aaccRick Kralevich, Ed.D., has been hired as Anne Arundel Community College’s first vice president of information technology.

Kralevich comes to AACC with a proven track record for excellence as an IT leader, who is skilled in educational technology, curriculum and instructional design, information technology, information security and high-level project management.

