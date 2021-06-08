Col. Rose M. Forrest

Staff Judge Advocate

Maryland National Guard



As the first female staff judge advocate in the Maryland National Guard, Col. Rose M. Forrest led the legal operations for that organization “during the most challenging time in our history” – the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of the National Guard support to COVID testing and vaccination efforts, we saved lives of Marylanders,” she said.

A graduate of Penn State University who earned her law degree at the University of Baltimore School of Law, Forrest joined the Maryland National Guard in 1998.

In her role as staff judge advocate, she serves as legal adviser to the National Guard’s Adjutant General and manages legal programs for the office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

She previously worked in private practice, focusing on family law, real estate law and birth advocacy.

Her professional successes aside, Forrest cites an honor she received for an off-duty accomplishment as the award she was most proud to receive.

When her oldest son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Forrest started a support group to “create a space” for children on the spectrum to socialize. In 2018, the group was honored with the Anne Arundel County Commission of Disability Issues Recreation Award.

Forrest is also an advocate for giving back and has served as a Girl Scout troop leader and as a volunteer coach for BAYS Girls’ lacrosse and for Girls on the Run, in Cape St. Clair.

As a community service project, she had her charges for the latter group build a “buddy bench.”

“They were shocked when I had them unload wood and tools from my truck,” she recalled. “They never imagined themselves building something like this.”

She added: “I’m grateful for my time as a coach because it made me realize how important it is to give back to the girls who are our future leaders. It is a way to honor the women who built the bridges I passed.”

