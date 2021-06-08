Kendra Payne | Continental Realty Corp.

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation announced Kendra Payne will be assuming the assistant community manager position at The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments, a multifamily community located in Perry Hall. Payne was previously a Portfolio Specialist for CRC. In her new position, Payne will assist in supervising the on-site professional team responsible for marketing, leasing, and property management ...

