Nicholas Stewart

Counsel

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP



At the core of everything Nicholas Stewart does is his belief in the importance of service. Since college, Stewart has committed to roles that promote and engage civic responsibility, including working in the public sector and various community groups to advance the common good.

As a corporate attorney, Nicholas Stewart actively works with entrepreneurs, companies and investors to find ways to develop new ideas, a job that he believes is essential to driving innovation, technological advancements and creating opportunities for others. Stewart, for example, recently worked with a health care startup company through its series funding rounds. The company has provided jobs for hundreds of people, but also developed a unique approach to treating and preventing kidney disease.

Stewart is also actively involved in his community and serves on the Baltimore County Board of Education. Stewart was instrumental in advocating for and making progress on closing the achievement gap and renovating or building new schools for underserved communities. Stewart also served on the Baltimore County Workforce Development Board with the goal of making the workforce system approachable, accessible and effective for job seekers and employers.

“It is people like Mr. Stewart that our community rightfully honors, as expert legal practice and substantial community service are not often found in young lawyers,” Edward J. Gillis