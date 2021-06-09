Quantcast

RBC Wealth Management to move Baltimore office to Harbor Point

By: Eric Neugeboren June 9, 2021

RBC Wealth Management, a financial advising and planning group, is moving its Baltimore office from the city's downtown to Harbor Point, the company announced Wednesday. The company is moving to Wills Wharf, a 12-story, 330,000 square-foot mixed-use building, according to a news release from Beatty Development Group. RBC will occupy part of the second floor and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo