Thomasina Poirot

Attorney

Venable LLP



When Thomasina Poirot won a lawsuit against a property owner who was purchasing hundreds of properties at tax foreclosure sale and then leaving them vacant, community associations involved in the lawsuit were elated. Th is is the kind of work that Poirot, an attorney at Venable LLP, thrives on.

In addition to working as a litigation and products liability attorney for the global firm, Poirot dedicates a significant amount of her time to pro bono work. Her pro bono work ranges from assisting community associations to aiding inmates with serious mental health illness who have been placed in segregation for prolonged periods.

Poirot also serves on five nonprofit boards, including CollegeBound, Chesapeake Bay Trust, Reginald F. Lewis Museum and Baltimore Tree Trust. Since her work began with Baltimore Tree Trust in 2012, Poirot has helped the organization plant more than 3,000 trees per year in Baltimore. She also serves as a mentor to college and law students.

“From the time she wakes up in the morning to the time she goes to bed, Thomasina is always thinking of actions she can take to make the world a better place. Many may ‘talk the talk,’ but Thomasina truly ‘walks the walk,’ both figuratively and literally,” said Jaclyn A. Machometa, an attorney at Venable LLP.

