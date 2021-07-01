Drs. Bernie W. Chang and Craig Vander Kolk | Mercy Medical Center

Bernard “Bernie” W. Chang, M.D., director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Mercy Medical Center, and head of The Breast Reconstruction and Restoration Center at Mercy, and Craig A. Vander Kolk, M.D. director of cosmetic medicine and surgery and associate director, plastic and reconstructive surgery, have been named among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2021 by Newsweek.

Board certified in plastic surgery and general surgery, Chang pioneered and advanced surgical treatment options like DIEP flap surgery for breast reconstruction. Chang, who also serves as assistant director of The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy, works closely with Mercy’s breast surgical team to provide seamless care for women who choose immediate breast reconstruction after breast surgery.

Chang has performed DIEP flap breast reconstruction surgery for decades and his leadership is widely known. DIEP flap breast reconstruction surgery is one of the most widely performed breast shaping options for women.

Chang’s surgical expertise attracts surgical fellows from across the nation to train in the renowned Fellowship Program at Mercy in breast reconstruction and surgical flap treatment options.

In addition to his skill in breast reconstruction, Chang provides experience in plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine procedures. He offers women and men cosmetic surgery for rejuvenation of the face, body and breasts.

Vander Kolk, applies his skills and clinical expertise in reconstructive surgery, particularly facial surgery, cosmetic medicine and plastic surgery. Working with Chang and Dr. Brendan Collins, he helps women choose procedures and treatment options that help them gain or regain their confidence in themselves.

Board certified in plastic surgery, Dr. Vander Kolk offers general cosmetic medicine treatment options, plastic surgery procedures and specialized care.

