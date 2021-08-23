Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fellow Republican files campaign finance complaint against Steele (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 23, 2021

A potential candidate for the Republican nominee for Maryland governor finds himself the subject of a campaign finance complaint before he has decided to formally enter the race. The complaint, filed by Del. Lauren Arikan, R-Baltimore and Harford counties, alleges that former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele is illegally using an independent expenditure committee to support his ...

