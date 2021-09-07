Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2021

Houston T. Darling has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the position of vice president/commercial loan officer. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer’s business. Darling is based at the Bank’s ...

