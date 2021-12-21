Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UB School of Law, MVLS get $600K grant to expand human trafficking prevention project (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021

The University of Baltimore School of Law and Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services in Maryland, Tuesday received funding from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to significantly expand their Human Trafficking Prevention Project (HTPP). The HTPP supports survivors of human trafficking and populations put at high risk of exploitation due ...

