Jeff Cherry | Conscious Venture Partners

CFG Bank announced the addition of Jeff Cherry to its board of directors. With over 35 years of executive leadership and consulting experience, Cherry will support CFG Bank’s business strategy, stakeholder management and more.

Cherry is a seasoned CEO, hedge fund manager, entrepreneur, corporate executive, startup adviser and investor. He has advised many Fortune 500 companies on building high-performing organizational cultures and designs, and strategic and innovative business models. Additionally, Cherry is a managing general partner of Conscious Venture Partners LLC and Founder and CEO of Conscious Venture Lab, where he has guided and invested in many early-stage venture companies.

Cherry also sits on the board of directors for Hungry Harvest, LLC and several nonprofits, including the Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, the University System of Maryland Momentum Fund, Upsurge Baltimore, Living Classrooms, the James Beard Foundation and many other philanthropic organizations.