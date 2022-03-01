Michelle Williams | Cecil College

Michelle Williams was named executive director of the human resources office at Cecil College following an extensive search.

As executive director of human resources, Williams is responsible for providing strategic leadership and management for all aspects of human resources across the institution. She will be a member of Cecil College President Mary Way Bolt’s executive team, working collaboratively to develop strategic programs and innovative practices in support of the College’s mission and long-term strategic goals.

Williams comes to Cecil College from the nonprofit Humanim Inc. in Baltimore. She was director of human resources and responsible for strategic oversight of all Human Resources functions, including employee relations, compensation, benefits, recruiting, organizational development, policy development, training, and payroll. She has already formulated plans to promote a high-performing, positive, diverse, and productive culture with the goals of maintaining high levels of employee effectiveness and morale while fostering an inclusive and collegial environment.

She also has experience in higher education, having served seven years as executive director of human resources at Baltimore City Community College.

The executive director’s role at Cecil College is to foster innovative and creative problem-solving initiatives through listening and communicating with the College community.

Williams earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration from Sojourner-Douglass College before completing her master’s degree in human resource management from Towson University. She also holds an advanced management certification.

Williams is a published author and released “The Color of Pretty” in April 2021. The book reflects upon growing up as an African-American girl in a family where she had troubles with insecurity and lack of confidence at a very young age. A native of Baltimore, Williams resides in the White Marsh region of Baltimore County.