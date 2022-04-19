Tom Jester | Quinn Evans

Tom Jester, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP, has been named chief operating officer of Quinn Evans, an award-winning architecture, interior design, planning, landscape architecture, and historic preservation firm. Quinn Evans employs 200 and has six offices in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Baltimore.

Jester joined the firm in 2006 and has directed many prominent modernization and adaptive use projects throughout the nation.

Jester will oversee operations, staffing, and technical resources for Quinn Evans, which has more than tripled in size over the past five years. The firm specializes in cultural, institutional, commercial, and educational projects and is nationally recognized for its expertise in sustainability and inclusive design. Quinn Evans was recently honored for its design of the Baltimore Center for Architecture and Design.