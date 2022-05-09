Roger Lee | Provident State Bank

Roger Lee was named senior vice president, commercial banking with Provident State Bank.

In this role, Lee will be responsible for the coordination and management of growth efforts in the Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Howard County markets. His experience and knowledge of these markets along with his track record in building and managing a C&I loan portfolio will be valuable as we execute on our overall growth strategy.

Lee serves on the School Board for Trinity Church Day School in Glen Arm and serves on the board for the early education pre-school program for Trinity Church. He also serves on the adjunct board for Blind Industries & Services of Maryland, a nonprofit organization based in Halethorpe that employs and provides training, and education services to people who are visually impaired. The Governor recently approved his nomination as director on the full Board.

He resides in Baldwin with his wife of 34 years and two sons.