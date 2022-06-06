Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge rejects Eighth Amendment claim of excruciating pain

Right to counsel, law firm value, assault settlement round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 6, 2022

Today is Monday, the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Here are some other news items.

— Federal judge rejects condemned man’s cruel and unusual punishment argument.

— Maine’s absence of a public defender’s office draws civil liberties concern.

— Do you feel valued more for your financial or courtroom performance?

— Pennsylvania county settles transgender woman’s claim of sexual assault after being incarcerated with men.

