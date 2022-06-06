Today is Monday, the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
Here are some other news items.
— Federal judge rejects condemned man’s cruel and unusual punishment argument.
— Maine’s absence of a public defender’s office draws civil liberties concern.
— Do you feel valued more for your financial or courtroom performance?
— Pennsylvania county settles transgender woman’s claim of sexual assault after being incarcerated with men.
