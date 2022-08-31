MARK A. SNYDER

PRESIDENT AND MANAGING PARTNER

COHEN, SNYDER, EISENBERG & KATZENBERG

Mark A. Snyder is the president and managing partner at Cohen, Snyder, Eisenberg & Katzenberg, a medical malpractice and personal injury firm representing Maryland for more than 40 years. Snyder spends the majority of his time working in litigation and fighting to help clients obtain fair and just results for their cases.

He is the recipient of the President’s Award and the Trustees Award from the Anne Arundel Bar Association and is regularly listed in the Who’s Who in American Law.

When he is not actively litigating on behalf of his clients, Snyder serves as a member of several organizations including the Anne Arundel Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar Association’s Board of Governors, the Maryland Trial Lawyer’s Association Board of Governors, the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and the Board of Trustees of the Maryland Institute for Continuing Professional Education for Lawyers. He is also active within the Anne Arundel County community.

He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and earned his Juris

Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.